A PAIR of suspected burglars have been remanded in custody after a unit was broken into at Aycliffe Business Park.

At about 11pm on Sunday May 10, officers Scott Dobinson and Paul Clarke were patrolling Aycliffe Business Park due to recent suspicious activity and an attempted burglary.

On passing a unit at the south end of the industrial park they observed three men in the attached compound who immediately ran off on seeing the officers.

It was later established that these men had entered the unit via the roof and had taken a large quantity of goods from inside.

After a foot pursuit and assistance from air support, two men were detained and arrested.

Following a thorough investigation by CID, 18-year-old Elliot O’Reilly, from Leeds, and 35-year-old Ryan Garforth, from Doncaster, were charged with burglary and breaching COVID Regulations.

Both men appeared at Peterlee Magistrates’ Court today where they were remanded to prison pending a future appearance at Durham Crown Court on June 20.

Detective Sergeant Clare Lambert said: “This was a pre-planned and determined burglary carried out by males that had travelled a considerable distance to commit this offence. Two men have been charged after excellent work by response officers who disturbed the suspects at the scene and Bishop Auckland Volume Crime Team who secured a charge for the burglary, aggravated by the fact they were in breach of Covid restrictions.”