A SCHOOL has stepped up to make vital personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

Whitworth Park Academy, in Spennymoor, has responded to the urgent call for more protective equipment and has helped create more than 1600 visors.

The design and technology department at the school saw communities pull together to save the NHS and were eager to help.

They responded to an appeal set up by businessman Billy Lau and used their specialist equipment to manufacture the protective visors.

Alongside Billy Lau, fundraiser and organiser and Simply Stripes Signmakers based at Spennymoor, the team has managed to make more than 100 protective visors each day.

Art and DT technician Jeff Spence has worked tirelessly to manufacture and assemble the masks, which have been sent to care homes and several NHS establishments.

More than 500 visors were sent to the University Hospital of North Durham and 250 to the Sunderland Royal Hospital.