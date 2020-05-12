POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information after a break in at a vacant property in Crook.
Durham Police are requesting information following a burglary and criminal damage offence in the Meadow Cottages and St Mary’s Avenue area of Crook.
As a vacant property it has be subject to a series of damages over recent weeks, entry has been gained to an address where substantial malicious damage has been caused within, including flood damage.
The homeowner is unsure of when it actually happened.
Police advise anybody with any information on the matter, to contact Police on 101, quoting the reference number DHM-30042020-0220.