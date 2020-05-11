PLANS to develop Raby Castle as a landmark tourism destination, which includes proposals for new housing, have been revealed.

The scheme includes restoration works to the Grade I listed Gainford Hall, and it is hoped will provide a much-needed economic boost to County Durham, and provide a range of job opportunities for the local community.

Raby Estates has submitted its planning application for a new development which supports its long-term objective to significantly expand its visitor offer.

The new development will support the estate’s ambition to become one of the region’s leading tourist attractions.

Raby Castle’s leisure and tourism development will be facilitated by residential developments in nearby Staindrop and Gainford, which have been developed in consultation.

Some Staindrop residents have raised concerns about the proposal during pre-planning consultation.

Their fears include the impact on roads, flood risk and they question the need for so many, big houses in the village where other approved schemes are yet to be built.

Claire Jones, head of leisure and tourism at Raby Castle, said: “Our vision for Raby Castle and the wider estate is to share our heritage and unique stories with as wide an audience as possible, generate significant growth in the local economy and expand our already active community engagement .

“Raby has a long-established history of welcoming visitors and the newly designed spaces will continue this tradition.

“The preparation of the application has been underpinned by a programme of community focused engagement, with Raby’s design team sharing their proposals with residents, discussing them in person, listening to concerns and sharing the thought process behind the designs.”

The buildings have been designed by a leading architect, taking inspiration from existing buildings within the village.

The new housing will also fund the restoration works to Gainford Hall, a building which is close to the hearts of residents.

The main walled gardens will be re-landscaped, retaining key historic attributes such as the splendid yew hedges and water features.

The Grade II Coach House, already open to the public, will be re-purposed to create spaces for interpreting the history of Raby, classroom space and retail displays for Estate and local produce.

The Riding School will form a magnificent venue for events and exhibitions of all kinds and the rarely seen Dutch Barn behind, provides a perfect setting for a range of events including covered seasonal markets.

The development plans include a high-quality, bespoke children’s play area located within the old tree nursery to the north of the proposed car park.

Historic uses of the castle site will inspire their re-use including the housing and care of carriages.and spaces to host concerts.

Ms Jones said: “The proposals for the development at Raby Castle are far-reaching and will be phased to allow for staged investment.

“Raby seeks to retain its current visitors whilst also attracting new markets by interpreting its fascinating history in new and accessible ways.”