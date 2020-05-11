AN agricultural show that has been part of dales life for over 150 years has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Weardale show, which takes place in Upper Weardale near St John’s chapel is in its 151st year. It was supposed to be taking place on the last weekend of August.

Chair of the Weardale show committee Greg Dalton said: “We had a virtual committee meeting following the Prime Ministers announcement on Sunday. It is with regret that we came to the decision.

“Many of the committee are in the vulnerable category and we wanted to protect people, and the volunteers. We would like to thank all of our sponsors and supporters and hope that we can come back better next year.”

The show sees people from up and down the dale as well as further a field come together to show off produce and livestock. The show committee was concerned about crowds of people in a show ground and the safety of the attendees. The event is the first in a line of several agricultural events in Weardale including Stanhope and Wolsingham shows.

Durham County Councillor for Weardale John Shuttleworth said: "It's devastating that this annual event has had to be cancelled. There is so much hard work, done by many volunteers over the year, to create the event. Hopefully, we will all be back to some form of normality, to make next year's show even better"

Fellow County Councillor for Weardale Anita Savoury said: “There will be many people really disappointed with the news of the cancellation of Weardale Show. The Agricultural Shows are the highlight of the social calendar, the committees put in months of hard work and planning to ensure families and visitors have a great day out and hopefully return year after year.

“This also has a dire on the marquee companies, traders, caterers, fairground operators, charities and exhibitors. Sadly the situation this year is out of our hands the decision taken has been made in the interests of keeping people safe.

“I know that the committee will already be planning ahead for next years schedule and Weardale Show will bounce back in 2021, where it will hopefully get the support from both sponsors and the public to culminate into what will be a great day out for all and the tradition which is part of our heritage will continue.

The 151st show will roll over to next August and will take place on Saturday August 28 2021.