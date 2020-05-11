A NEW Covid community response force is to help those in need in during the Covid-19 crisis.
Greater Willington Town Council working with County Councillors Olwyn Gunn, Fraser Tinsley and Durham County Council Three Town Area Action Partnership have begun rolling out a major new project. The aim is to provide help and support in the communities of Willington, Sunnybrow, Oakenshaw and Hunwick during the current emergency.
The project will build on existing initiatives and provide emergency food parcels, hot food deliveries, shopping and medicine collection service and at home 'social' activities for those isolated by the current and continuing crisis.
To register for support or volunteer contact the town council direct on 01388-417725 alternately you can contact councillor Gunn on 03000-268714 or Councillor Tinsley on 03000-68691. You can also message the council on their Facebook Page or email helen@gwtc.co.uk.