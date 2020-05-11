A FOOTBALL club has set up an online crowdfunding page after losing its revenue as a result of event cancellations because of Covid-19.

The Bishop Auckland Football Club page, on JustGiving, has a target of £5,000. Club chairman Steve Coulthard said: “I set a appeal page up to help get some money back into the club, because we have lost all our revenue from the function room, and from the marquee events we had booked over the next ten days.

“Our annual marquee weekend, which would not only have involved the community, but would have raised much-needed cash for the club has been cancelled.

“All arranged functions in our prestigious function room have also been cancelled and with the current lockdown and social distancing in place, it becomes extremely uncertain as to when this can be reopened.

“We have managed to raise more than £1,700 so far, which is fantastic.

“There are some great fans and supporters out there who want to help the most successful amateur club in England.

“Any contribution helps keep your club alive.”

The money raised will also enable team manager Ian Chandler to assemble a playing squad for the new season.

Mr Coulthard said: "After the early breakdown of the current season, this could see Bishop Auckland FC return to football in a much stronger position. This funding will be an opportunity for Ian to select a squad which can compete with the top clubs and succeed in the ambition to finish in the top three.

"We are all working hard behind the scenes to keep this historic club going. I am down there every morning and afternoon supporting the opening of our catering hut which is feeding all key workers, whilst we are also raising money for the NHS with the ten lap challenge."

To donate to the club, visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/bishopafc