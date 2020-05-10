VETERANS did not let coronavirus restrictions stop them from paying their respects at their town’s war memorial to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

Five veterans representing the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force held a short wreath laying parade in Spennymoor, County Durham, on Friday.

The veterans formed up at the war memorial for bugler Bob Purvis, formerly of the Green Howards, to sound the Last Post at 11am before two minutes silence, which was impeccably observed – along with social distancing rules- by a few members of the public and workmen working on a nearby pub.

British Army veteran Pete Molloy, who organised for the event to be live streamed on social media so residents could be part of it from their own homes, said: “VE Day is a very important event in our country’s history and with it being its 75th anniversary this year it was important to us veterans that those from the town that gave their lives during the Second World War were remembered and given the respect they deserve.

“It’s an awful situation that the country is in at the moment and it was a shame that the townsfolk couldn’t come to the war memorial as well to pay their respects, so I would like to thank Allen McGee for live streaming it, so the townsfolk could be part of it.”

VE Day 75th anniversary service in Spennymoor Pictures: KEITH TAYLOR

This parade was the first time former RAF Corporal and aircraft armourer Brad Wight, who served for 11 years and went to both Iraq and Afghanistan, had been a standard bearer. He said: “I honestly felt honoured to be asked to help with the parade, especially with lots of the older generations shielding from the virus.

“I’ve attended the remembrance service in the town hall every year since we moved to Spennymoor, but didn’t think I'd end up carrying the town's ceremonial union flag.

“Both my grandas served in WW2 and my great granda served in the DLI and was wounded at the Somme. Remembering those who served means a lot to me.”The other two standard bearers were Albert Jacques, representing the Army, and Chris Lewarne, of the Royal Navy Association.

Following the service, those members of the public that had observed it showed their appreciation to the veterans by applauding them.

Elsewhere in the town people marked the anniversary at home, including 1940s enthusiasts Bob and Pauline Parkins.

Bob and Pauline Parkins mark VE Day at their home Pictures: KEITH TAYLOR, CAMERACRAFT