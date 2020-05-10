FORTNIGHTLY delivery of ingredients to prepare a healthy, family meal is just one way an organisation is helping youngsters in rural communities during lockdown.

Upper Teesdale Agricultural Support Services (UTASS) has found a number of ways to support and entertain children and young people during the coronavirus restrictions.

A UTASS spokeswoman said, as part of its continued community support, the youth work team remains focussed on the health and wellbeing of younger members and has been thinking outside of the box to keep those registered with the service engaged throughout this difficult time.

The team provides a contact line for children and young people who may need support or would like to chat with a youth worker, regular online drop-in sessions via a new closed Facebook group and activity packs.

The newest addition is a Cook Your Own Tea @ Home offer, which is a variation of usual holiday activities where traditionally children and young people would gather together to cook a balanced meal to enjoy.

Due to Covid-19, UTASS has adapted the service and is offering a free fortnightly service where a recipe bag including locally sourced ingredients is delivered to a safe, pre-arranged location so members can create their meal at home with their families.

Grace Crawford, strategic development officer, said: “We have always delivered cooking sessions, usually the young people come together to cook at community venues. They often link up with trips, they come back and cook and eat together.

“Delivering the supplies to cook their own gives them something to look forward to, some can enjoy doing it with their families and siblings.”

More than 50 participants have chosen to receive this service, which started on Tuesday, April 28 and will run for another ten weeks.

Children and young people’s support worker, Jen Smurthwaite, said: “We are delighted to offer this activity at this challenging time.

“The children and young people have always enjoyed undertaking Cook You Own Tea activities and we are embracing this new way of working.”

This project is currently funded and supported by Teesdale Area Action Partnership, NHS County Durham Clinical Commissioning Group, BBC Children in Need, UTASS and some local businesses, whose support UTASS value.

Mrs Crawford said with schools shut and jobs to do on family farms, feelings of isolation will be heightened for many youngsters living in rural areas. It is also hoped that the cookery project will help families who might be struggling financially, with a nutritious meal at no cost.

For details of support or how you can help UTASS email the youth team on gina@utass.org or grace@utass.org, visit utass.org, call 01833-641010 or follow UTASS on twitter or Facebook.

