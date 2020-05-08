NEIGHBOURS in two County Durham towns are celebrating thanks to their lucky postcodes.

Ten people in Consett and three in Newton Aycliffe have each won £1,000 as Daily Prize winners with People’s Postcode Lottery today, Friday May 8.

In Consett, the Ovington Close neighbours netted the windfall thanks to their DH8 7NY postcode and DL5 5QL secured the cash for players in Shafto Way, Newton Aycliffe.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “What a surprise to get just before the weekend, I hope it has made their day! Congratulations to our winners.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £500 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

These draws were promoted by the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association which has received more than £2.2 million in funding from the players of People’s Postcode Lottery, to help thousands of people with sight loss lead confident, independent and fulfilling lives.

For information on People’s Postcode Lottery visit postcodelottery.co.uk or Facebook and Twitter.