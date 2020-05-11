STAFF working at hospitals across County Durham and Darlington are set to see free food provided by the hospital trust during the coronavirus pandemic stopped from today.

NHS workers at Darlington Memorial Hospital, University Hospital of North Durham and Bishop Auckland Hospital were given free meals, as well as free parking, since early April.

Hospital staff said the free meals had been much appreciated because it meant one less thing to worry about while working in more stressful conditions.

One nurse, who asked to remain anonymous, said she found the free food to be an enormous boost, especially when working a night shift or at weekends.

Despite not working on a Covid-19 ward, she said the worry about taking the disease home to her family is very real, and any additional support was so appreciated.

She said: "At the beginning of April the Trust started the free food, so from 11.30am to 7pm you could go to the canteen for a free meal.

"There was always a couple of hot options, sandwiches and free hot drinks. Overnight shift workers got a packed lunch which included a sandwich, fruit, yoghurt or biscuits and bottled water.

"It was brilliant as it meant we didn't have to worry about getting food shopping for work, having to prepare food before work and not having to bring our own food tubs into the hospital and then wash to bring them back home. It's just the little things that added up, not having something else to think about and not having other things which could potentially be carrying Covid-19 on them."

Another staff member at Darlington Hospital added: "The canteen was always very busy and people seemed to really appreciate it. Now the canteen is only open until 2pm Monday to Friday and nothing open on weekends."

A spokesperson for County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Since April 1, we’ve been providing a number of free meal services for our staff as part of our response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the necessary changes to services and working patterns. After almost six weeks and following feedback, we’re returning to a fuller range of paid-for options. We’re enormously grateful to our catering teams for working so hard, providing over 59,000 free meals, keeping staff and patients well fed during this unprecedented situation.”