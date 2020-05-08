A YOUNGSTER rode his bike for ten miles to raise money for a worthy cause and received a special message from the Manchester United captain.

Alfie Metcalfe, from Evenwood, in County Durham, raised £1,395 for business Kim’s Kitchen to help toward the costs of feeding elderly neighbours, vulnerable families, and frontline key workers during Covid-19.

He decided to raise money for the business after his dad donated a cash contribution from his company Treetop joinery.

The youngster told his parents he wanted to start an online fundraiser for a sponsored bike ride and planned to travel ten miles.

The target was set at £300, but with support from the residents and online donations, he managed to raise £1,395 in total.

The nine-year-old said: “I did it for the old people who live in the bungalows behind our house, and also for nana Sharon and granny Joanne who are both NHS workers.”

Kimberley Clark, owner of Kim’s Kitchen, said: “Alfie is such a kind-hearted little boy.

“I was personally overwhelmed by his kindness and those who supported him.

“I feel immensely proud of our community for coming together and collectively helping those who need it.

“Receiving donations from local residents and businesses is such a truly amazing gesture.

“The funds will buy ingredients for meals and treats, needed and welcomed.

“It’s especially important at the moment as there’s lots of old folk isolated - some not seeing anyone for days and weeks.

“So, a delivery of a meal and a conversation from a safe distance is a tonic to them.”

Scott Metcalfe, the youngster’s dad, said: “As parents we couldn’t be any prouder of him. He’s raised £1,395 for such a great cause.

“When we set off on Saturday morning, everyone was outside in their front gardens cheering him on.

“Once we got onto the line at Ramshaw, he was shouting dad how come everyone knew my name.

“There were neighbours clapping him over the finishing line.

“Kimberly Clark of Kim’s Kitchen is the real hero.

“What she is doing for the elderly, key workers and NHS front line staff is a different level of kindness.”

On Sunday morning, the family received a video message from Manchester United captain Harry Maguire.

During the video, the footballer said: “I just want to say a big well done on your ten-mile bike ride and all the money you’ve raised.

“You’re a credit to yourself and your family. You should be proud. Keep up the good work.”

Mr Metcalfe said: “We sat down as a family to listen to his kind words.

“Alfie was gobsmacked, and his mam and I were emotional.

“It was a great gesture, and we will always cherish that moment.”

The youngster's head teacher from Evenwood Primary School left a gift bag praising him for his achievement, and another of his teachers posted a card congratulating him.

His dad added: “We’d like to thank everyone who supported Alfie and donated for such a wonderful cause.”