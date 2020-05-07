PUPILS will be putting out the flags regardless of lockdown as the country comes together to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day day.
Barnard Castle Preparatory School children have been hard at work creating bunting for the celebration after being asked by their headmistress Laura Turner to make some at home.
Mrs Turner, above with daughters Ella and Freya, said: “As part of their remote learning I sent them a template and asked them to decorate it. The results were fantastic as the children really rose to the occasion.
"In our virtual assembly I explained that street parties would be cancelled but, in true Prep School fashion, we shouldn’t forget the day and that we would celebrate by making bunting.
"The assembly focussed on determination and VE Day – and we were determined to mark this special event.”
Tom Staley
Georgia and Tilly Chapman
Harry and James Nath
Josh and John Turnbull
Parents took pictures of their children’s efforts and sent them into school where they were made into a video and shared with the Barney Prep community.
Families can use the bunting to decorate their homes or for 'stay at home street parties'.
Alex and Joanna Metcalfe
Hattie and Jessie Burgess
Toby and Joe Rutherford
Emily and Oliver Greves