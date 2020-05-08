A COUNTY Durham massage therapist embarked on a run to help raise money for the NHS.

Lorraine Collier, from Tow Law, ran 100 miles in 23 hours and 55 minutes last Saturday. The run was done from the comfort of her own home on a treadmill.

Mrs Collier is an experienced runner, completing her first ultra-run up the Sierra Nevada mountains in Spain in 2015. In 2017 she ran the full 70 mile distance of Hadrian’s wall.

She had been building up to a 100-mile event that was going to take place this year. It was postponed until 2021, but that did not stop Mrs Collier, who said: “I thought why not? Let’s do it now. It may not be out in the countryside, but it is still good fun.

“My toes are feeling it now, but I am lucky to not encounter any problems like blisters.”

The initial fundraising goal was £100 but the target has been beaten as she has managed to raise more than £550 for NHS Charities Together, which helps the NHS nationally.

“I have friends all over the country and wanted to do something to help them and everybody, so NHS charities together was perfect, and don’t we need them at the moment.

“We should be doing this sort of thing all the time, it takes something so devastating for us to come together.”

Next on Mrs Collier’s list is a virtual Rat Race of Hadrian’s wall which is taking place from June 1 to June 15. Ten per cent of all entry fees are going towards NHS charities.