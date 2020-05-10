A HOTEL and fish and chip shop are among the businesses in and around Spennymoor that have been asked to improve on their food safety and hygiene practices.
Out of almost dozens of businesses inspected by Durham County Council food safety inspectors, five have been indentified as requiring some form of improvement.
Across the UK, food outlets including convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, hospitals and care homes are ranked by hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management.
Food hygiene ratings
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good
We've rounded up the food outlets in Spennymoor that the Food Standards Agency have asked clean up their act.
Source: Food Standards Agency - all ratings correct and valid at time of publication on Sunday, May 10.
Businesses with a 0 rating - Urgent Improvement Necessary
There are no businesses in Spennymoor with a ZERO hygiene rating.
Businesses with a 1 rating - Major Improvement Necessary
Sunnys Fish Inn, High Street, Spennymoor - inspected January 2020
Businesses with a 2 rating - Some Improvement Necessary
Happy Valley, High Street, Spennymoor - inspected March 2020
The Honest Lawyer, Croxdale - inspected February 2020
Tasty Bites Spennymoor, St Andrews Lane, Spennymoor - inspected March 2020
Whitworth Hall Hotel, Whitworth Road, Spennymoor - inspected March 2020
