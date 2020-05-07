FRONTLINE essential workers in County Durham who require testing for Covid-19 have been given slots that require a round trip of almost seven hours.

The Government’s website has given people appointments as far away as Edinburgh and Perth in Scotland, which would require a 400-mile drive to get there and back.

Destinations closer to home include Penrith and Harrogate, despite the provision of mobile testing stations set up by the Army recently in Bishop Auckland and at Dalton Park.

Kevan Jones MP

Kevan Jones, MP for North Durham, described the situation as a ‘shambles’.

He said: “The idea of people being sent to Edinburgh just shows the shambolic nature of the national screening programme.

“In this area, and others, the Government has taken the decision to work with the private sector and are trying to control things nationally rather than working with local government and local health trusts.

“The Prime Minister has said there will be 200,000 tests a day by the end of the month. There is no way that target will be reached with this shambles.

“The serious point here is he is talking about lifting part of the lockdown on Monday and the Government has got no idea where people who are testing positive are.

“This give no confidence to the public.”

Mr Jones said lifting restrictions without knowing where positive cases were meant a second wave of coronavirus cases was inevitable.

He said: “You have got hardworking care workers and the NHS staff who are putting their lives at risk but not being able to get a test.

“That is inexcusable.”

Councillor Lucy Hovvels

Concerns were raised in a letter to Health Secretary Matt Hancock from Durham County Councillor Lucy Hovvels.

Cllr Hovvels said: “We are keen to expand testing and extend the opportunity to local people who need it.

“It is therefore incredibly disappointing that we have been let down repeatedly by the booking website which has meant that the provision locally we have worked together to put in place, has not been maximised and in a number of instances has gone to waste.

“We know how important the testing programme is to the national response, but I am afraid to report that people’s experience of it here is not positive and is undermining public confidence in our collective response.”

People have complained local sites are not listed and that the booking site has stopped working halfway through the booking process so people have had to start again.

Cllr Hovvels said people do not know whether they have managed to book an appointment successfully on the site and obtaining bookings is taking several hours.

She said: “This has caused an awful lot of frustration and complaints as we had been asked to actively promote the availability of testing at the sites locally, which we have done in all good faith.

“Initially, the military has sought to work around the booking problems by encouraging people to check eligibility and attend the sites without an appointment, where they would be assisted to register on the spot, obtaining the necessary QR code.

“This failed at Dalton Park May 3-5 and has failed again at Bishop Auckland College because the national website has repeatedly fallen over, such that it has proved impossible to register people on site.

“Although we were advised to promote that people could turn up and register at the site without an appointment, the policy on this has changed, such that people who have travelled to the sites are now being turned away because they do not have the necessary appointment code.

“At Dalton Park, the police have become involved.”

One of the mobile testing sites in operation

Cllr Hovvels, who is the council’s cabinet member for Adult and Health Services and chairwoman of the County Durham Health and Well-Being Board, said the problems have been reported up the line through an embedded military planner and the Local Resilience Forum.

She said: “As a consequence of the site’s poor performance, not only have poorly people who travelled to the sites been turned away, but we have also been advised that the number of tests undertaken via the mobile testing units this weekend compared to last is 75 per cent down.

“Because the council and its LRF partners have promoted the sites, it is us that are receiving and having to respond to all the complaints and are suffering the reputational consequences.

“To support the military, we have also mobilised local volunteers to provide food and welfare support to the personnel on site. They equally feel let down and their goodwill is being eroded.”

Cllr Hovvels has Mr Hancock to look into the matter personally as a matter of extreme urgency.

She added: “The lack of public confidence in the system risks all of the positive work we have been doing locally and an urgent resolution is required.”

The Department for Health and Social Care has contact by The Northern Echo for a comment.