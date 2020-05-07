A STRUGGLING grassroots football club has received a substantial donation from a Hollywood producer.

Willington AFC received a donation of £1,000 from Rob Molloy whose family owns the New York Yankees, a big player in American Major League Baseball.

Mr Molloy produced 2018's Little Mermaid and has gone on to more projects since then, including supporting small football clubs.

Willington started a fundraising initiative to get some income coming in after lockdown cancelled all matches. The club still has pay the running costs and is not making money from events or the clubhouse.

A target of £2,000 was set, but that has comfortably been surpassed with donations now standing at about £2,500.

Mr Molloy had already donated to some money to small clubs before he saw Willington tweet about its fundraising efforts.

Willington's media manager, Mark Welsh, said: “I got a direct message from Rob after he saw our Gofundme page. We then had a back and forth Twitter conversation.

“He is really interested in grass roots clubs and building them up from the bottom.

“I am keen on American sport, so I thought this was too good to be true. Rob is a very well connected guy in American sport and it was just surreal.”

In return for his donation, the club gave Mr Molloy an honorary lifetime membership to the club, to say thank you.

Chairman, Lee McConville, said: “We are truly astounded by Rob’s amazing donation. In these uncertain times it goes a long way to helping our club survive.

“When Mark first told me, I thought he’d started drinking and it took him some time to convince me that this was really happening.

“We are absolutely stunned and overwhelmed. What a wonderful gift from a man who is no longer a stranger but now an honorary life member of our club.”

Durham County Councillor for Willington Fraser Tinsley said: “This is great news for the club and the whole town.

“I know from discussions with Lee McConville over the past week that the situation the club was facing was very serious. Many sports clubs are in a similar position especially the small clubs in our area.

“We will be doing what we can to help the club over coming weeks and months as things hopefully get back to normal.

“If we can get contact details we will be writing to Rob to thank him of behalf of the entire town.

The football club with 114 years of history is a huge part of the town.”