A JUVENILE male was arrested after smashing windows on several properties and vehicles on the morning of Saturday, May 2.
Police were called to reports of criminal damage on Hope Street and Flounders Street in Crook at around 3am.
The 17-year-old was charged for a number of offences and remains under investigation for further offences and was bailed with conditions.
He was later arrested on an emergency worker, criminal damage and public order offences and will appear at youth court next month.
Comments are closed on this article.