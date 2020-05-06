THIEVES have prompted a police appeal after specialist equipment and dog food was stolen from kennels in Shildon.
Several 15kg bags of specialist dog food and two electronic control units were taken from Snug Kennels, off the A6072, overnight on Sunday, May 5.
A ‘sung box’ therapy unit, which is not yet available on the market, was also taken.
The control units are only of use with ‘snug box’ magnetic field therapy units.
All the items stolen are only of use to owners of greyhound and whippet breed dogs.
It is believed the suspects will have used a vehicle due to the weight of the items taken.
Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call DC Liam Robertson, of Durham Constabulary, on 101, quoting incident reference 63 of May 4.