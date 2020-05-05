A MANUFACTURER will get its factory operating again next week, with new coronavirus health and safety measures such as face masks and temperature checks in place for workers.

Ebac workers will return to the plant on Aycliffe Business Park from Monday, May 11 to resume production of dehumidifiers, washing machines and water coolers.

Since restrictions were introduced about 20 to 30 staff have been working from home, on roles such as marketing and product design, and just half a dozen have been in the factory to deal with shipments.

Chairman John Elliott said: “We plan to return to manufacturing, safely, with robust procedures in place to safeguard our employees and that includes wearing face masks."

Along with masks for staff, Ebac will introduce regular temperature checks, regular handwashing and health checks on visitors to ensure no-one with symptoms enters the factory.

Mr Elliott is a strong advocate of face masks to stop the spread of Covid-19 and recently wrote to chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty to make his views known.

He said: “The evidence is clear that face masks stop people spreading the virus.

"In countries where masks are worn the death rate is significantly lower than ours.

"The virus can only leave an infected person though their nose and mouth.

"Once it is out there it can be contracted indirectly from surfaces so if we stop it getting out of the nose and mouth, by wearing a face mask, then it stops the spread.”

Mr Elliott is also calling for a Government Tsar to be appointed, whose only focus is stopping the virus spreading.

He said: “The Government is spending too much time chasing red herrings, debating things that don’t need debating and placating the media.

"If a Tsar had sole responsibility for putting together a programme to stop the virus spreading, by investigating people with symptoms and finding out who they have been in contact with, and isolating these people then the virus can’t spread and the vast majority can return to far more normal lives, benefitting them and the economy.

“I’m concerned that with apps and different tracking measures, not to mention decisions by committee it will get far too complicated to manage and administer.

"Simplicity is key, one person in charge with an army of volunteers from the many hundreds of thousands of people who are currently furloughed to assist.”