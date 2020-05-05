A JUVENILE male was arrested after smashing windows on several properties and vehicles on the night of Friday, May 1.
Police were called to reports of criminal damage on Hope Street and Flounders Street in Crook at around 3am on Saturday morning May 2.
The male was charged for a number of offences and remains under investigation for further offences and was bailed with conditions.
The suspect is believed to have caused damaged to a number of vehicles in the area and to premises windows.
The 17-year-old boy was arrested and later charged with assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage and public order offences.