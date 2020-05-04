RESIDENTS said they were left in shock following a lightning storm which destroyed a tree and left several homes without power.

Emergency services were called to Maude Terrace, in St Helen Auckland, at about 3.53pm on Sunday afternoon following a severe thunder storm.

A tree was hit by lightning fracturing the trunk and sending wooden shards into neighbouring gardens.

Residents including some elderly homeowners have been left without power and others said the storm caused garden furniture to topple.

Nearby resident, Michael Dougall said: "It was horrendous.

"It burnt all of the wires in the bungalows for the phone lines and blew connection boxes off the walls.

"I called the fire brigade as soon as it happened and they blocked the road and secured the tree. It is now being cut down.

"I checked on the neighbours in the bungalows straight away, then tidied the mess up. The poor women in the other bungalows were in bad shock by what had happened – they have tried for years to get rid of the tree.

"It really wasn't nice, my mam now has only one working TV out of four."