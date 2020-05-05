A PROFESSIONAL cyclist has completed the hight of Everest twice in one day.

Dan Small, from Wolsingham, completed the challenge just inside his personal 24 hour target in 23 hours 55 minutes.

He now holds a special accolade in being one of only ten people in the world to complete a double 'Virtual Everesting'.

Mr Small managed to burn 14,500 calories during the challenge which is the equivalent to a full week’s recommended calorie consumption for an average UK adult, and drank 23 litres of water.

During the event he climbed the outdoor equivalent of twice the height of Everest – 17,696m or 58,058 ft.

For Mr Small it was worth it for the £4,000 raised for Mind mental health charity, a cause close to his heart, due to the battles he had with his own mental health for the last 13 years.

After the event, a "completely wiped out" Mr Small said: “The night was really tough as I was having problems with my stomach all through the night which made fuelling really difficult.

"However, because I live-streamed it on Facebook I had friends talking to me all through the night which really helped. There was always at least one person online I could talk to which was amazing, I’ve never felt support like it.

"There were two driving forces – the first was raising as much money as possible to help people with their mental health and the second was I’ve always been a very driven person, quitting just wasn’t an option. The only thing that would stop me would be if I was too ill to continue. In my mind I was always going to complete the challenge.

“I was completely broken. After I finished I was ill, lay on the ground outside the conservatory unable to stand up as felt so sick and like I was going to pass out.

2Then after about half-an-hour of lying there I was able to crawl up to bed and just went to sleep for four or five hours.”

Donations can still be made at justgiving.com/fundraising/dan-small2?fbclid=IwAR3vTNIpX3mhke-W5lfCJIbADsk5_Kq3SRXpTBu-xb9465TqQXN4PO9rVr0