A MAN who plundered isolated rural properties surrounding a dales market town is beginning a lengthy prison sentence.

Brendan Cawley travelled to County Durham from West Yorkshire in a hired car to target properties in Teesdale, on Monday February 10.

He targeted houses in the Barnard Castle area, breaking into five addresses in daylight while the victims were away from home.

Durham Crown Court, sitting at Teesside, heard that Cawley made untidy searches before taking wallets, money and jewellery, some of high value and others described by the victims as having priceless sentimental value.

Kirsten Mercer, prosecuting, said all took place between 2 and 4.45pm, and were reported to police as householders returned home.

A joint inquiry took place between Durham, West Yorkshire and Lancashire police forces, which led to Cawley’s arrest three days later when some of the stolen property was recovered.

He was charged with five counts of burglary, but, on his first crown court appearance, in Durham, on March 13, he did not put in pleas as his counsel, Safter Salam, said there appeared to be no evidence to link his client to some of the crimes.

But the court heard forensic evidence was still awaited.

Appearing via video link from HMP Leeds, Cawley pleaded guilty to all charges.

Cawley, 54, of Moorlands Avenue, Bradford was also to be sentenced for an offence of stalking of a woman, in the Bradford area, between last June and July.

Judge Jonathan Carroll imposed a total sentence for all the offences of six years and nine months, plus two weeks.

The officer who led the burglary investigations, Detective Constable Nichola Gaines, of South Durham CID, said: “Brendan Cawley travelled specifically to the County Durham area to commit these crimes, taking from people things that can never be replaced and things that held such sentimental value that they were deemed priceless to the victims.

“In an operation which involved three police forces, we were able to quickly identify and charge the offender, who was remanded into custody to prevent him committing any further offences.

“I would like to thank the victims in this case for their assistance in bringing this offender to justice and I hope that today’s sentencing provides the closure they need to move forward.”

She added: “This type of criminality will not be tolerated in County Durham.”