A SMALL business owner who has had to adapt during the coronavirus crisis has discovered a new market for her word art designs.

Mother-of-three Catherine Lines runs bespoke card and picture making firm All About Words, in Sedgefield, County Durham. Since the Government lockdown began because of the coronavirus pandemic, she has been unable to print, frame and distribute products.

However, the entrepreneur has overcome challenges facing her business and discovered a thriving new market.

Instead of dwelling on the negatives, the Sedgefield resident has started designing downloadable paper bunting for printing at home, with one product for helping with VE Day celebrations becoming a huge success.

Mrs Lines started All About Words in 2013, initially as a hobby when she could not find a card that she liked for a friend.

While software has been around for some years that generates word art, the business owner said it has many limitations.

However Mrs Lines manages to produce pictures and cards by using a selection of words that are special to each customer and creating unique artwork.

In 2018, she invested in a high-quality printer and equipment, along with hundreds of font typefaces and images, and launched All About Words as a small business.

The coronavirus restrictions mean that All About Words cannot operate in the usual way, but not letting that hold her back Mrs Lines has started designing bunting for customers to download and print out on paper at home.

Along with the design itself, each order comes with clear and simple instructions for how to cut out and thread the bunting ready for display in and around the house.

In the last week, the £3 All About Words VE Day celebration bunting has become a best seller on the company’s Etsy store.

All About Words has received orders from across the country and internationally with customers from as far away as New Zealand.

The successful business owner said: "It’s been an amazing week.

"I loved designing the bunting and put a lot of work into it, but I really did not expect it to be so popular.

"The All About Words business has been built on being able to print out and send high quality cards and framed pictures and the lockdown was a big blow. So I’m over the moon that I have been able to find a successful way to diversify, keeping myself busy and providing people everywhere with something that they can put to good use when they safely celebrate the VE Day anniversary at home.”

The All About Words VE Day Celebration Bunting is available to buy from Etsy.

