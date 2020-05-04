A SUPPORT line set up in memory of a little boy who captured the hearts of the nation is launching an active challenge to keep families fit while raising money for poorly children.

The '"6K in 6 Days" challenge was organised by the Bradley Lowery Foundation, in memory of the young Sunderland mascot who died in 2017.

It has been backed by charity patron and Dragons' Den investor, Sara Davies.

Mrs Davies is the founder of Newton Aycliffe-based Crafter's Companion and recorded a personal video for the launch.

The fitness challenge, which started on May 1, is open to all ages and capabilities.

Participants are asked to walk, run or wheel six kilometres in one day or spread the distance out over six days, raising £20 or more for the charity.

The youngster's mother and founder and chief executive of the Bradley Lowery Foundation, Gemma Lowery, said: “The last few weeks have been incredibly difficult for everyone, and we know that people are looking for exciting new challenges to get them up and moving when they’ve got cabin fever.

“Brad’s love of sport and activity was such a huge part of his life, so we hope that "6K in 6 Days" will light that fire inside others who need the motivation to get going.

“It’s not a long distance and it’s an easily achievable fundraising target for all ages, so we hope it will be manageable from the toddlers to the Captain Toms.

"We want to get people moving for a great cause. Will you take up the challenge?”

Since it was founded, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3m for dozens of poorly children.

It was established as a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer.

They have donated more than £200,000 to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

Those who hit the 6k target will receive a commemorative medal and will be encouraged to nominate three friends to take up the gauntlet.

The 6k can be completed as part of an individual’s daily exercise or done within the home or garden.

“6k in 6 Days” vests and t-shirts will also be available from the charity’s website for £5.

To register email brooke@bradleyloweryfoundation.com