A RAILWAY station is asking for people to send in artwork and messages to be placed in a special display.

Bishop Trains, at Bishop Auckland Railway Station, has launched a "thank the heroes window" project ahead of its future reopening.

The Bishop Trains office has been closed since the lockdown began. It is hoping to reopen as soon as possible, but wants to pay tribute to key workers in the mean time.

The company is calling for children to send pictures and messages to be displayed on the railway station windows for key workers to see when heading to work by train, or even just for passers-by to admire.

Luke Holmes, community champion for Bishop Trains, said: “We want to show our appreciation for the fantastic key workers in our communities, because our country would soon come to halt without their admirable dedication.

“This project provides us the chance to thank the vital key workers, while also providing a fun activity for young people in the community.”

To take part, entrants should draw a picture on A4-size paper and send it to the railway station using the following address: Bishop Trains, Railway Station, Bob Hardisty Drive, Bishop Auckland, DL14 7TL.