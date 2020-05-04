AN MP has taken to the pitch along with members of the community for their daily exercise and to support key workers.
MP Dehenna Davison took part in the challenge at Heritage Park, in Bishop Auckland, which involves dribbling a football or completing a daily exercise routine around the pitch for ten laps, the equivalent of two miles.
Steve Coulthard, Bishop Auckland FC chairman, also got involved.
He said: "It’s fantastic watching them run round and making use of our fantastic facilities at BAFC all for a great cause.
"Clubs are working together to help raise money, with Dean Thexton donating £100.
"People don’t have to donate, but they usually do to take part for as little or as much as they can afford.
"We have £2035 up until tonight, including another six runners today donating £80.
"I have had Pat Chambers the NHS Foundation Trust Charity manager on the phone thanking us all."
The activity adheres to the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines.
To book a 30-minute slot call 07968426817.