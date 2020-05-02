A WOMAN who has proved a more than willing helping hand for villagers during the coronavirus crisis has earned recognition from her MP.

Donna Hopper, of Toft Hill, near Bishop Auckland, has been named the second winner in the Our Unsung Heroes award scheme, launched by Dehenna Davison last month.

The Bishop Auckland MP said: “Donna has been working tirelessly to help people across Toft Hill and Etherley with food and medicine deliveries.

“She received an extraordinary number of nominations and is showing the exact kind of spirit the Our Unsung Heroes project is all about!”

The MP travelled to Toft Hill to make the presentation on Mrs Hopper’s driveway, in compliance with safe social distancing guidance.

As well as the framed certificate, she handed over a sweet treat supplied by Barnard Castle-based Chocolate Fayre, as well as a bottle of prosecco.

Ms Davison spoke of the many nominations Mrs Hopper received, with one resident describing her as: “A fantastic credit to the community,” adding, “she is always wanting to help others and has time for everyone.

“Such a lovely person inside and out.”

Another said: “Since day one she has offered her support to anyone within the local community.

“She has been willing to do everything and anything she can to help and has a heart of gold!”

Mrs Hopper’s award follows in the wake of first winner, kind-hearted caterer Kimberly Clark, from Evenwood.

The Our Unsung Heroes scheme will see a new community champion announced each week during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Nominations are open until 5pm on Thursday.

They can be made via the link https://www.dehennadavison.com/our-unsung-heroes, with the next winner announced on Friday.