A MAN accused of raping a teenager has been refused an application for bail ahead of his trial.
Saman Osmanzadeh is charged with rape after the teenager said she woke up naked in bed with no recollection of how she got there.
Teesside Crown Court heard how the 24-year-old picked up the girl when she was heavily intoxicated and he maintains that the sex was consensual.
The court heard Osmanzadeh pleaded not guilty to the allegation of rape which is alleged to have happened on March 10.
Judge Howard Crowson refused the defendant's application for bail following the short hearing on Friday morning.
Osmanzadeh, of Durham Street, Bishop Auckland, was remanded in custody until he stands trial on October 19 at the same court.
