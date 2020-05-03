THE fate of a dog which has attacked a child for the second time depends on the outcome of court proceedings.

Allison Cairns is accused of being in charge of a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control.

It follows an attack by her Staffordshire bull terrier, Ozzy, on a child at her home in High Street, Willington, on November 30, last year.

The dog, already subject of a control order following a previous attack, is now in the care of the police.

Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, heard the nine-year-old girl in the latest incident suffered a large bite wound on her left thigh.

It is understood, however, that the defendant was unaware the girl was visiting the property at the time.

Lorraine Mustard for Ms Cairns said a family arrangement was in place whereby anyone planning to visit her home would forewarn her and she would secure the dog in another room.

But as she has been unable to have a case conference with the defendant, Miss Mustard asked for a short adjournment of the case.

Judge James Adkin, who agreed to adjourn the hearing for two weeks, said, “the end may be nigh” for the dog depending on the outcome of the case.

He told Ms Mustard: “I know you will give her sensible advice about coming up with a humane outcome in this case.”