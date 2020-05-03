A MAN was jailed for ten months over his angry outburst in a late-night disturbance outside his home.
Derek Jobes emerged from the property in Newton Aycliffe shouting threateningly and brandishing what appeared to be some form of weapon, shortly before 11.50pm on January 15.
Durham Crown Court, sitting at Newcastle, heard that a man who had gone to the house, in Hickstead Rise, to collect keys for another property, on behalf of his sister, got back into his car and drove to the end of the street where he rang for the police.
Phillip Morley, prosecuting, said earlier the woman left the house after a row with Jobes over the amount he had drunk that evening.
It was thought Jobes may have been carrying a knife, but he claimed it was only a stick.
The 23-year-old defendant admitted a charge of affray.