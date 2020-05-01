THREE men are to appear in court after a duck was killed and a second bird was injured at a country park.
Police were called to Hardwick Park, near Sedgefield, shortly before 6pm last night after members of the public reported a group of men attacking ducks with sticks near to the visitor centre.
One man was arrested at the scene and a further two were arrested nearby following a brief search.
Officers discovered one dead mallard and a second injured bird, which was taken to vets and is hoped to make a recovery.
Three men, one aged 32 and the others both aged 26, were last night charged with killing a wild bird and a second offence of breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.
Gharib Sarkhel, 32, of North Road, Darlington; Goran Mohammed Ali, 26, of no fixed abode, and Kasim Mohammed, 26, also of no fixed abode will appear before Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court on May 28.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment