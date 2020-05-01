A DETECTIVE has branded a burglar as despicable after he broke into three schools to fund his drug habit - and left his blood at the scene of one crime.

John Wilson broke into Durham Sixth Form Centre and stole £20 from a drawer.

He left splashes of blood on the walls and in the drawer, linking himself to the crime, which happened between April 6 and April 9.

The 44-year-old also broke into The Meadows School, in Spennymoor, on March 7 and stole two drills and a computer tower worth £300.

On that same say he also broke into Whitworth Park School, in Spennymoor, but left empty handed.

He was arrested following a joint investigation by Durham City Crime Team and Bishop Auckland CID and charged with three counts of burglary.

Wilson appeared at Newton Aycliffe Magistrates’ Court yesterday morning via video link where he pleaded guilty to the offences.

He was given a 12-month suspended prison sentence by magistrates.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Hindmarsh, from Durham City Crime Team, said: “This has been a great joint effort between the two teams to locate and arrest Wilson, who is a prolific commercial burglar who offends to fund his drug addiction.

“Burglary is a nasty crime no matter who the victim is, but to target schools is particularly despicable.”

Wilson was also arrested on suspicion of four other burglaries that are believed to have taken place in the Durham area over the last couple of weeks.

He was released under investigation in relation to these offences while enquiries continue.