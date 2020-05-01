A TIGHT-KNIT community rallied together yesterday to mark Captain Tom Moore’s birthday.

Residents of Osborne Terrace, in Leeholme, honoured the Second World War veteran’s 100th birthday with posters, banners and balloons and even held a special sing-song.

The centenarian first became known when he set out to raise £1,000 for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

He completed the laps earlier this month and carried on walking as donations continued to pour in.

Capt Tom has now raised more than £30m and inspired the residents of County Durham.

Michelle Priestley – who has lived on the street for more than 21 years – said the event was a way to bring the community together and comfort residents during the pandemic.

She said: “Captain Tom is amazing. He has already fought for us once so for him to fight for us again is just brilliant. He’s made people realise the importance of the NHS and help fund it.”