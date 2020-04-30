CROOK police have seized another illegal quad bike as part of an operation to tackle anti-social behaviour.
Police officers in Crook were called to reports two men were riding a quad bike dangerously along a public footpath between Beechburn Park and Watergate Estate. The incident took place at 2.15pm on Monday, April 27.
The quad was recovered as part of Operation Endurance which was launched by Durham Constabulary in 2017 to tackle the issue of antisocial off-road biking across County Durham and Darlington.