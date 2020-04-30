PARAMEDICS were flown to the scene after a boy suffered a fall.

The Great North Air Ambulance was called after the child sustained the injuries on a walk near Crook.

The paramedic and doctor team assessed and treated a patient before they were taken to hospital by a North East Ambulance Service road crew, accompanied by the Air Ambulance team.

A spokesperson from the air ambulance said: “We were called at 11.38am to reports of a child having sustained an injury in a fall near Crook. We flew a doctor and paramedic to the patient and were on the scene after an eight-minute flight. We worked alongside North East Ambulance Service staff in treating the patient, and then accompanied them to hospital by road.”

The Great North Air Ambulance is a charity and continues to operate thanks to donations from members of the public.