JUST days after its pitch was damaged by a massive sinkhole, a town’s football club is fighting back with the help of a mystery donor to raise funds for repairs.

Tow Law FC was damaged by a sinkhole measuring 8ft wide and 2ft deep at the side of the pitch. The club quickly established an online fundraising page – and has already managed to raise more than £4,000.

The club started the GoFundMe page on Monday to raise money for the club and for repairs.

They set a goal of £2,000 in an effort to keep the 130-year-old club alive – but smashed the target, with the amount doubling within a day.

The online donations were helped by the efforts of someone calling himself 'Workthespace’ who in his Youtube series ‘Park to Prem’ plays as Tow Law AFC on the game Football Manager 2020 – managing them from the Northern League to the Premier League.

His subscribers rallied to the cause and the GoFundMe appeal went global. Donations have now come from five different continents.

Stephen Moralee, Tow Law club secretary, said: “The money is to keep the club ticking over. I’ve seen a few clubs start doing it and when others do it you’ve got to keep up. We have been surprised and overjoyed at the donations we have been receiving.”

The National Coal Authority will be assessing the hole and the damage, but repairs cannot be made until lockdown restrictions are lifted.

The full extent of the hole is not know as officials fear it may run under the concrete base of the away terrace and a wind turbine could be affected.

Club officials worry that the damaged may not be fixed in time for next season, which usually starts in August.

This could mean the team has to groundshare with another club, which complicates things further.

With other clubs struggling financially and the resulting stress on pitch upkeep, clubs may be hesitant to host two teams at the weekend.

The lockdown has also posed another problem to Tow Law and many fellow Northern League clubs. Most have not played a match since February, wiping out their primary source of income – but they still have, to pay various overheads including utility bills.

At Tow Law, events from matches to community BBQs and gatherings were cancelled and the clubhouse closed.

The future is still up the air for the club, Mr Moralee went on to say: “Unfortunately we are in the hands of others now.”

Durham County Councillor for Tow Law Richard Manchester said: “It was massively disappointing to see Tow Law AFC suffering due to a sinkhole once again, especially at such a difficult time. The outpouring of community support for our historic club during its hour of need is truly humbling. I thank everyone one who has donated from our community, and from around the world.”