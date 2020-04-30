UNABLE to clap, this ewe and twin lambs are still helping to thank NHS staff for looking after their shepherds.
Helen Harrison, who owns High Beck Head Farm in Teesdale, gave the sheep a special makeover in honour of frontline NHS and care workers.
She said she wanted to cheer up family members who normally return home at weekends during lambing time but could not this year because of Covid-19.
The farm owner said it has been a challenging time lambing about 700 ewes, especially as she has also had to return earlier than usual to her job at a nearby animal health firm.
“I would normally be off for lambing, but that’s not been entirely possible this year as it’s been so busy at work,” she said. “And with other family members unable to come home it’s made a long lambing season feel even longer.We all needed cheering up and that’s when we got the idea for the rainbow sheep.”