A BAKERY is resuming production to help feed the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Longstaff’s Family Bakers and Coffee Shop on Newgate Street, in Bishop Auckland, closed temporarily last month, in line with government guidelines surrounding the virus.

The family-run firm will turn on its ovens once again in support of the Closed Doors, Open Hearts initiative run by The Auckland Project regeneration charity.

The scheme is supplying hundreds of frozen meals and emergency food parcels every day, to people across the Bishop Auckland and Shildon area, via a series of community distribution hubs.

Longstaff's, which has been serving the town for more than 25 years, is now baking fresh bread to be distributed within the emergency food parcels, which also contain a selection of fruit and vegetables, as well as cupboard foods such as pasta.

Emma Longstaff said: “When we heard about how the Closed Doors, Open Hearts initiative was serving the local community we couldn’t wait to be involved.

“While we are not able to re-open to the public just yet, this is a great way for us to continue serving the town as we have done since 1994, and we are proud to be playing our part.”

The initiative, which launched in early April, has already produced around 10,000 meals and emergency food parcels for residents across Bishop Auckland, Shildon and Coundon.

The meals are created by The Auckland Project’s catering team and then distributed in partnership with Health Express and South Durham Enterprise Agency via a series of hubs within the community.

Funding for the project has been received from County Durham Community Foundation, with further support sought from Local Elected Members and the Bishop Auckland and Shildon Area Action Partnership.

Public donations have also been received to help purchase ingredients, while several suppliers have shown their support by donating equipment or providing ingredients at cost.

Ant Brown, culinary director at The Auckland Project, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the support received for Closed Doors, Open Hearts so far and are grateful to all our partners, suppliers and public donors who are helping to make it happen.

“This is making a real difference to people across the Bishop Auckland and Shildon area and it is fantastic to see the community spirit shining through.”

To get involved with the initiative contact Ant Brown on ant.brown@aucklandproject.org

To donate to help purchase ingredients for the meals and food trays, visit aucklandproject.org

For more information about the support available to help vulnerable people in County Durham during the coronavirus pandemic visit durham.gov.uk/covid19help or call 03000 260260.

Lines are open 9am until 5pm weekdays and 10am until to 3pm on weekends.