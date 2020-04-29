A YOUNGSTER has set up her own stall in an effort to raise money for key workers.

Tia Mousavifar, of Lambton Drive, in Bishop Auckland, opened her stall last Tuesday, selling items such as books, sweets and games, while still considering social distancing guidelines.

The seven-year-old said: “I wanted to do this because I really like to do stuff for the NHS and the care workers, because they are really struggling against this naughty coronavirus.

“I’ve been planning and got my friends together and we were selling a whole bunch of useful stuff that people could use.

"People have helped us and dropped stuff off and bought stuff.

“We have actually raised £240 and we can buy good stuff.

“The sad thing is people are still dying, but we can keep helping. We can raise a whole bunch of money to help lives become better.”

Paula Clough, Tia’s mum, said: “I am so proud of Tia, she has always wanted to do fund raising, she would always ask Mrs Simpson (St Anne’s School Chaplain) if there was something she could do.

"I think she has seen an opportunity to do what she has always wanted to do and that is fund raise for charities.

"It was completely her idea and I am amazed at the response and donations we’ve had over the four days.

"Thank you so much to everyone who has donated”.

Ellen Taylor, assistant headteacher at St Anne’s CE Primary, was impressed after a visit to the stall.

She said: “I am absolutely astounded by the creativity, generosity and initiative of such a young girl.

“Tia has such a kind heart and has made everyone so very proud of her.

“I am a key worker myself and live locally so on my way to school one day I saw Tia busy setting up her stall.

“I chatted to her and was amazed by her kindness and her dedication to supporting key workers.

“I shared the post on our school Facebook and visited her stall each day as her fund raising continued.

“The people of Bishop Auckland have been so kind making donations to sell and giving money to buy hampers for local key workers.

“This is a very frightening and uncertain time, but I have seen some fabulous acts of kindness and so many come from our little people.

“Our children are the future and if they are like Tia we really are in excellent hands.”

The youngster ensured that her stall met social distancing guidelines and considered the safety of people visiting her stall during Covid-19.

Miss Taylor added: “I saw Tia exercise social distancing and she was equipped with disinfectant wipes to keep her items clean and safe and sanitiser for customers to use prior to handling money or items.

“For four days Tia worked tirelessly raising money for key workers and I also saw her out clapping, singing and supporting the NHS clap on Thursday evening.

“I believe her mum has been an excellent support this week too, enabling Tia to set up the stall, look after her money and taking her to shop and deliver items.

“Tia and her mum cleaned and disinfected plastic baskets and filled them with food, tea, coffee, treats and much more to help those working hard to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Hampers were delivered to paramedics, local care homes and the hospital with a message from Tia.”