THE North East England Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the latest support for businesses announced by the Chancellor today - but is calling on the Government to remember its promise to level up the country’s economy.

Jonathan Walker, the chamber’s assistant director of policy, said: “We campaigned hard for this important support for SMEs in particular.

“It was very clear the existing system wasn’t working as too many businesses were not able to access funding quickly and easily.

“The new scheme must be implemented so businesses get support as soon as possible.”

He added: “There are still gaps in Government’s measures such as those for self-employed people who have paid themselves in dividends. They are currently not able to obtain support.

“The furlough scheme has been useful but we need to ensure it staves off job losses as it is unwound and doesn’t any artificial cliff edges for employers.

“We now have to see Government move the date for employees to be eligible to them being on the payroll at the end of March.

“Going forward we must have word perfect, clear guidance for the end of lockdown so the rules and regulations are crystal clear.

“In the longer term we will also be stressing to Government the need for them to hold to their promise of levelling up the country.

“For example, we had higher unemployment than other regions before this crisis and it has magnified our problems.

“ Regional disparities urgently need to be addressed as well as how to come out of Covid19 in the best shape as possible.”

The chamber is developing an economic recovery plan with its partner members to ensure the region is set to help regenerate its businesses post Covid19.