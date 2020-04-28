COMMUNITIES across County Durham are being asked to look out for vulnerable adults and children during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many women, men and children face a higher risk of abuse whilst isolating at home and Durham County Council’s safeguarding teams are concerned that the stay-at-home message could be causing increased anxiety for those at risk.

Victims should not worry about leaving their home if it is to escape abuse.

Residents are also being reassured that police and local support services are still available to help keep everyone safe across the county.

More information on domestic abuse and what help and support is available in County Durham can be found on the council’s website: www.durham.gov.uk/domesticabuse

Residents are therefore being encouraged to report any worries they have around potentially vulnerable children. Contact First Contact on 03000-267979.

Superintendent Dave Ashton, of Durham Constabulary’s safeguarding unit, said: “Whilst following the government’s advice to stay at home will save lives, for some home is not a safe place and we recognise that restrictions will be causing worry for many victims of domestic abuse.

“That’s why it is so important to get the message out that we continue to be here for all vulnerable people and if you feel you are in immediate risk of danger, please call 999 and we will come to your aid."