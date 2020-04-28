COUNCIL chiefs have been praised for their efforts to keep the homeless safe during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Durham County Council has helped make sure at least 24 rough sleepers found accommodation since measures to combat the coronavirus utbreak were unveiled.

And the authority hopes to carry on the work even after the Government begins to ease restrictions.

Lynn Hall, the county council’s strategic manager for housing, said: "We have been able to do some great work in providing support to rough sleepers and ensuring they are all housed appropriately.

“During the lockdown period we are working with housing providers in social, private and supported accommodation to offer tenancies to rough sleepers and we are coordinating with our support teams and service partners in this.

“Our teams worked proactively to support rough sleepers before any coronavirus outbreak measures were put in place, with the overall aim of helping them gain their own tenancy.

“We will continue to do this after lockdown restrictions are lifted.”

Last month, local authorities were told to identify rough sleepers and ‘get everyone in’ and under a roof for the duration of the lockdown.

The letter from Luke Hall, minister for local government and homelessness, acknowledged the extra burden this would place on council finances. A promised £1.6 billion to help with increased costs and falling revenue has since been doubled to £3.2 billion.

The efforts of regional leaders was recognised in a letter from the Government’s homelessness chief, Dame Louise Casey, who called the response ‘humbling’.

She said: “As of our last stock take, the number of people needing emergency support that had been in the thousands is now in the hundreds. More than 5,400 rough sleepers – over 90 per cent of those on the streets at the beginning of the crisis and known to local authorities – have been offered safe accommodation in just under a month, ensuring some of the most vulnerable people can stay safe during the pandemic.”

Newcastle City Council, which commissions 779 rooms for people at risk of homelessness which all remain operational, has also pledged to do all it can to end rough sleeping in the city but called on the Government for money and political will to help.