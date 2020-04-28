FOUR men have pleaded guilty to stealing dozens of gas canisters containing life-saving oxygen and other medicine stolen from three North-East hospitals.
The gang, who are all from out of the area, admitted conspiring to burgle Darlington Memorial Hospital, Chester-Le-Street Hospital and Bishop Auckland Hospital between Thursday, March 19, and Monday, March 23.
Teesside Crown Court heard the gang - Harry Goodrum, 23, of Norwich Road, Norwich; Wayne Grady, 41, of Salhouse Road, Norwich; Jake Roberts, 23, of Chestnut Hill, Norwich, and Oliver Evans, 22, of Sandy Lane North, Wallington - all plead guilty to one charge of conspiring to commit a non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal.
Judge Paul Watson QC adjourned the case for sentencing to allow for medical reports to be carried out for two of the defendants and a pre-sentence report for another.
He said: "I make it clear to you all that you have all pleaded guilty to an extermely serious offence, one that carries with it, inevitably, a substantial custodial sentence.
"For that reason, if nothing else, I'm going to allow you an adjourned for reports, that may, just may, assist in the determination of the appropirate sentence in this case."
The case was adjourned until June 2 for sentence and all four men were remanded into custody.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment