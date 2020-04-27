A CAMPAIGN which saw competitors scale the combined heights of the national Three Peaks in their own homes has raised £16,000 to manufacture vital PPE.
Fundraisers repeatedly climbed their stairs completing the equivalent number of steps they would need to summit the highest peaks in Scotland, Wales and England.
The campaign was set up to fund the ‘Visors for Victory’ initiative created in response to the lack of PPE available to key workers.
UTC South Durham staff designed the visors and have been producing them using laser cutters.
Since Thursday, April 2, the Newton Aycliffe college has donated more than 1500 visors to around 65 organisations across the North-East, including hospitals, care homes, GP surgeries, and food banks.
All funds raised have gone towards covering the cost of production for the visors.
Any remaining funds have been donated to the NHS.
UTC Principal Tom Dower said: “The stair climbing challenge was a fantastic opportunity to raise funds for a very worthy cause. It was hard work, but well worth it considering how much we’ve raised to help provide visors to key workers."