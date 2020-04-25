A MOBILE coronavirus testing station is being set up at Bishop Auckland College.

The Woodhouse Lane site will be used by the MoD along with the NHS will be operating on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

It is part of the Government’s drive to increase the number of Covid-19 tests being carried out across the country.

The town’s MP Dehenna Davison has said: "With the Government ramping up testing capacity, I'm really pleased to see a facility set up at Bishop Auckland College, right in the heart of our community.

"It means our NHS staff, carers, and key workers have easier access to tests, and can have peace of mind for themselves and for their families."

To find out more visit: gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-getting-tested