A GROUP of friends have raised more than £1,000 for the NHS recreating performances by global music stars while they self-isolate at home in the North-East during the coronavirus crisis.

Former England international cricketer Ryan Sidebottom and top make-up artist Amanda Bell were among those to record and share their music videos to raise funds for the NHS after being inspired by Lady Gaga’s recent Together at Home benefit concert.

The 11 friends dressed and performed as international stars including Justin Timberlake, Boy George, Tina Turner and Jennifer Lopez as part of a Stars in Their Eyes night over video chat app Zoom.

“It started out as just a bit of Saturday night entertainment among friends,” said Alanis Morrissette impersonator Jo Bowman, who organised the event among the group with her husband Mike. “But, the Stars In Their Eyes videos were just too good not to share.”

The videos, recreating performances by the likes of pop-group Aqua, American rapper Ja Rule and bearded-lady Keala Settle in the Greatest Showman, have been viewed hundreds of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and raised cash for NHS Charities Together.

“NHS Charities Together launched a Covid-19 urgent appeal to support NHS staff, volunteers and patients impacted by the coronavirus across the country,” said Dancing on Ice star Ryan Sidebottom, who performed as Ken to Aqua’s Barbie Girl with new wife Maddie.

“We wanted our videos to not only make people laugh, but encourage them to donate as a thank you to the NHS for their hard work.

“This incredible charity gives more than £1m every single day to the NHS so that people can stay well for longer and get better faster.”

Dan Probart and Phillippa Parrish, from Sedgefield, performed (Is This The Way To) Amarillo with their four children and uploaded the video hours before comedian Peter Kay announced he was recreating his smash hit video for BBC’s Big Night In, which aired on Thursday, April 23rd.

Former Bafta make-up artist Amanda Bell, from Seaham, who styled herself as Boy George and sang Culture Club’s Karma Chameleon, said: “The response has been incredible and so many people have kindly donated having been entertained by our videos.

“It’s not easy for people being stuck at home not able to see friends, go out to eat, drink and have fun together, so this was our way of bringing a smile to people’s faces and entertain people all while raising money for such a worthy cause.”

Other videos featured Catherine and Kyle Sutcliffe as JLo and Ja Rule, Mike Bowman as Justin Timberlake, Kate Stanley as Keala Settle and Richard Stanley as Tina Turner.

To view the videos and donate visit facebook.com/donate/1621671114665360/103227701371125/