TAKEAWAYS, a mini-market and an amusements are among the businesses in and around Newton Aycliffe and Ferryhill that have been told to improve on their food safety and hygiene practices.
Out of scores of businesses inspected by Durham County Council food safety inspectors in the area, eight have been indentified as requiring some form of improvement.
Across the UK, food outlets including convenience stores, restaurants, pubs, takeaways, hospitals and care homes are ranked by hygiene and safety, structural compliance and confidence in management.
Food hygiene ratings
0 - Urgent Improvement Necessary
1 - Major Improvement Necessary
2 - Some Improvement Necessary
3 - Hygiene Standards Generally Satisfactory
4 - Hygiene Standards Good
5 - Hygiene Standards Very Good
We've rounded up the Newton Aycliffe and Ferryhill food outlets that the Food Standards Agency have asked clean up their act.
Source: Food Standards Agency - all ratings correct and valid at time of publication on Sunday, April 26.
Businesses with a 0 rating - Urgent Improvement Necessary
At tme of publication there were no businesses that had been given a zero* rating.
Businesses with a 1 rating - Major Improvement Necessary
Aycliffe Auction Rooms, Newton Aycliffe - inspected September 2019
Mancinis Takeaway, Woodham - inspected March 2020
Businesses with a 2 rating - Some Improvement Necessary
Aycliffe Trading Estate Post Office - inspected September 2019
Bayleaves, Ferryhill - inspected February 2020
Broom Mini Market, Ferryhill - inspected October 2018
Coopers & Sons Amusements, Ferryhill - inspected June 2019
Go-Local, Osborne Terrace, Ferryhill - inspected November 2019
Godjos Pizzeria, Chilton - inspected July 2018
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment