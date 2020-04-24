A SUPERMARKET has come under fire over its social distancing rules for a second time in a week after a disabled woman said she collapsed with her shopping because her son was not allowed to help her.

Iceland, in Bishop Auckland, is currently operating a one-person only policy, meaning customers have to shop on their own to limit the number of people in the store at any time.

Nicola Latcham, who has osteoarthritis in the spine and arthritis in the hip, said she needs her son’s help while shopping to reach high shelves and carry heavy bags.

However, when they tried to enter Iceland together this week, they were told about the policy.

Mrs Latcham carried on with her shopping alone but says when she left she struggled to carry her bags and collapsed in the car park.

Store bosses say Mrs Latcham's son could have done the shopping and, although they were unaware of any problem outside the store, they cannot be blamed for her fall.

A spokesperson from Iceland said: “We can confirm that we asked one of two adults who were shopping together in our Bishop Auckland store yesterday if one of them could kindly wait outside, in line with our ‘one adult, one trolley’ policy that is designed to ensure compliance with Government social distancing rules.”

Mrs Latcham said: “I’ve been in Aldi shopping and had no problem with our son with us, but in Iceland we were stopped and told that my son could not come in with us.

“They told me that if I need anything from the top shelf there are staff on each aisle to help get things for me, but I did not see anyone to help.

“The woman at the till over-packed the bags and I struggled to lift them, when I got outside I hit the floor.

“My son came over to help and a lady left her car running to help me up, it was really embarrassing and my son feels really guilty over it.”

Iceland insists that Mrs Latcham packed her own shopping bags and it has no knowledge of any further issues in the car park. It does not have CCTV footage, because the site is owned by Aldi.

The spokesperson went on to say: “It was their own decision that the disabled lady should be the one who continued to do the shopping, which she seems to have completed without any difficulty.

“She packed her own bags, loaded them into her trolley and exited the store.

“We have no knowledge of any subsequent issues in the store car park, which is not our property, but we find it hard to understand how these could be the result of anything that occurred within the store.”

This comes after another incident at the store on Saturday, April 18, when a frail elderly couple asked to go in together, they were turned away by the store management.